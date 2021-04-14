Fantan Mojah gets court date for breaking curfew

Fantan Mojah gets court date for breaking curfewWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
Reggae singer Fantan Mojah will appear in court on May 18 to answer charges of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
Fantan Mojah allegedly broke the 12 PM curfew for Saturday (April 10) implemented by the Jamaican government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
He told the Jamaica Observer that the incident happened while he was on his way home.
“Dem [the police] stopped me along Red Hills Road… Dem coulda be lenient with me, as mi ah go home after work… People have fi do dem work,”
“I’m very loyal to my country. Whenever dem ask fi do anything, mi do it. Ah just the time run out inna the studio. Dem say mi ah fi go court so mi ah go court,” he continued.
People found guilty of breaching the DRMA could face a maximum fine of $1 million and/or 12 months’ imprisonment.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy