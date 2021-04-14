Fantan Mojah gets court date for breaking curfew

Reggae singer Fantan Mojah will appear in court on May 18 to answer charges of breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Fantan Mojah allegedly broke the 12 PM curfew for Saturday (April 10) implemented by the Jamaican government to curb the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

He told the Jamaica Observer that the incident happened while he was on his way home.

“Dem [the police] stopped me along Red Hills Road… Dem coulda be lenient with me, as mi ah go home after work… People have fi do dem work,”

“I’m very loyal to my country. Whenever dem ask fi do anything, mi do it. Ah just the time run out inna the studio. Dem say mi ah fi go court so mi ah go court,” he continued.

People found guilty of breaching the DRMA could face a maximum fine of $1 million and/or 12 months’ imprisonment.