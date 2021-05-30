Fantan Mojah says he has received death threats

Reggae artiste Fantan Mojah has used social media to share that he has been receiving death threats.

The threats seemingly stem from his last few songs, which are kind of raunchy in nature, and shows a slight change in direction for the Rastafarian artiste.

His songs ‘Fire King’ and the more recent ‘Touch That Body’ has been drawing the ire of some people who believe that the artiste has lost his way for commercial gain.

However, following this latest development, the ‘Stronger’ artiste used his Instagram account to share a screenshot of a post by a social media user, Gunrass, who wrote “when we hold yu freaky Rass a dirt”.

Fantan Mojah subsequently wrote below the post ” Death threat, my fans check, all because I sing about girls, only god I fear”, he posted in defiance.

Since his post he has been getting some support from people on his page.

One Instagram user wrote “I love Fantan so what if he sings about women. Every woman want a man who makes them feel good”.

Another commented “mi love dis rasta man him have buzz I love all his music. Uplifting is always good. But fun is good too. Fantan have balance and is versatile and flexible in music. Mi just love d fire king ya man”.

Mojah was also in a verbal altercation with dub poet and radio host Mutabaruka, who had criticized the music video, which showed Fantan enjoying himself with a number of women.