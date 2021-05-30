Fantan Mojah says he has received death threats

Fantan Mojah says he has received death threatsSunday, May 30, 2021
|
Reggae artiste Fantan Mojah has used social media to share that he has been receiving death threats.
The threats seemingly stem from his last few songs, which are kind of raunchy in nature, and shows a slight change in direction for the Rastafarian artiste.
His songs ‘Fire King’ and the more recent ‘Touch That Body’ has been drawing the ire of some people who believe that the artiste has lost his way for commercial gain.
However, following this latest development, the ‘Stronger’ artiste used his Instagram account to share a screenshot of a post by a social media user, Gunrass, who wrote “when we hold yu freaky Rass a dirt”.
Fantan Mojah subsequently wrote below the post ” Death threat, my fans check, all because I sing about girls, only god I fear”, he posted in defiance.
Since his post he has been getting some support from people on his page.
One Instagram user wrote “I love Fantan so what if he sings about women. Every woman want a man who makes them feel good”.
Another commented “mi love dis rasta man him have buzz I love all his music. Uplifting is always good. But fun is good too. Fantan have balance and is versatile and flexible in music. Mi just love d fire king ya man”.
Mojah was also in a verbal altercation with dub poet and radio host Mutabaruka, who had criticized the music video, which showed Fantan enjoying himself with a number of women.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy