Fashion Nova sued over alleged theft of Versace fashion design

Fashion Nova sued over alleged theft of Versace fashion designFriday, November 29, 2019
Our favourite go-to-online retail store Fashion Nova has been sued by Versace. The lawsuit was filed on Monday, (Nov 25) in California at the federal court.
The suit claims that Fashion Nova stole design ideas from the Italian designers clothing concept. This included the fashion choice from Jennifer Lopez’s iconic dress from the 2000 Grammy awards.
The court documents described Fashion Nova as a ‘serial infringer specializing in fast-fashion knock-offs’. The document revealed that Fashion Nova knowingly committed a copyright infringement and trade dress infringement, as they revamped three of Versace’s signature designs: ‘Barocco – 57’ pattern, the ‘Pop Hearts’ design, and the ‘Jungle Pattern.’
Versace’s green Jungle Pattern dress was famously worn by Jennifer Lopez. Lopez made headlines after strutting down the runway in a version of the famous gown at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards, closing out Versace’s show during Milan Fashion Week in September. The dress was identified as one of the most iconic dresses of all time in a 2008 poll.
The lawsuit includes photographs of some of Fashion Nova’s allegedly ripped-off products. The pictures prove and explain that the retailer has a history of fashion design infringement.
