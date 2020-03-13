Fast and Furious 9 pushed back a year because of coronavirus

If you were looking forward to the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film, then bad news. Universal Pictures is moving back the release of the film by a year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It had been previously scheduled to open on May 22, 2020, but will now be pushed back to April 2, 2021.

The Fast and Furious movies are always big earners at the domestic and international box office and the absence of “F9” will impact the 2020 box office in a major way. The past two films have made over $1 billion.

It is the first major summer movie to be delayed because of the outbreak. Other major movies that are still slated for release in the critical summer months include Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984,” on June 5, Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” on June 24, and Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” on July 24.