Father son duo keeping John Holt’s legacy alive with new album

The legacy of lovers rock pioneer John Holt is set to be revived and amplified thanks to the father-son duo Junior and Bamm Holt with the release of their album –

With an extensive catalogue of hits that still soothe the soul of reggae lovers across the world, the Holt Legacy enters a new generation of sound with an eclectic take on classics such as Police in Helicopter and Wildfire (the massive hit collaboration with Dennis Brown).

“My grandfather made timeless music that continues to inspire and generate good vibes. My dad, Junior and I just want to keep that fire blazing and that’s what we are doing with the release of this Album”, said Bamm Holt, grandson of John Holt.

Set for a July 1 release, the album promises a blend of smooth sultry reggae sounds and urban contemporary production with the inclusion of new tracks such as Heartbreaking lover and Right here with you.

“We can’t wait to share this with the world. It’s an electrifying album, man. That’s why we calling it Volts of Holt. High on energy, production value and good vibrations”, shared Junior Holt.

The 10-track production will be available on all major streaming platforms .