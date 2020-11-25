Fed up! Bounty Killer says Jamaica will suffer if it continues on this path

Fed up! Bounty Killer says Jamaica will suffer if it continues on this pathWednesday, November 25, 2020
Dancehall artiste Bounty Killer has always been vocal on issues affecting Jamaica. And recently he has been using his platform to address the country’s crime rate.
Sharing an article about the killing of an 81-year-old woman in Spanish Town, and her six and 10-year-old granddaughters, the ‘Poor People Governor’ took to Instagram to beseech the Jamaicans to do better.
“Jamaica it look like dog nyam we supper if we gonna continue like this,” he asserted.
He also expressed disappointment that his colleagues have so remained so silent when it comes to denouncing crime. But have instead used their platforms to push politician’s agendas.
“I haven’t seen none of my fellow Artiste’s shed any light on this matter unlike how many dubs I heard for politicians recently.”
“Is this the seed we sowing today we saw the seeds that was sowed during the 80s what it blooms into the 90s what it’s gonna be like 2035?” he asked.
The Fed Up artiste encouraged citizens to report the persons who are committed these heinous crimes.
“Folks giving up hoodlums for these crimes isn’t informing its reforming, helping the land we love and it’s Ppl. Anybody entertaining skirmish like these should be treated likewise. VEX NUH B*MBCL**TH dem tun Jamaica inna big idiot place star,” he said.
