Feds looking to slap more charges on R Kelly as singer pleads not guilty

Feds looking to slap more charges on R Kelly as singer pleads not guiltyThursday, March 05, 2020
|
Disgraced American R&B singer R Kelly,
at an arraignment hearing in Chicago on Thursday (March 5), pleaded not guilty
to an updated federal indictment that includes child pornography charges and
allegations involving a new accuser.
The 53-year-old Ignition singer’s legal woes are far from over, as prosecutors said more charges alleging yet another victim are fast approaching.
During the hearing, prosecutor Angel Krull indicated that the federal government plans to file more new charges in the coming weeks, adding another accuser. While not going into detail, Krull noted that agents have reportedly seized more than 100 electronic devices recently, including hard drives.
Kelly, who vehemently denied ever abusing anyone, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York—from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls.
Arrested in July 2019, Kelly’s charges include child pornography, sexual exploitation of children, conspiracy to defraud the US government, as well as the coercion or enticement of a female.
