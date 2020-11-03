‘Feel good’: Demarco happy to vote in US presidential election

‘Feel good’: Demarco happy to vote in US presidential electionTuesday, November 03, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste DeMarco was among millions of people who voted in United States’ presidential election on Tuesday, November 3.
Declaring that his vote was cast in Georgia, the Duppy Know Who Fi Frighten artiste encouraged other people to exercise their franchise.
“First time a vote… feel good… Georgia voter. People, unuh go vote. Bere f***ery a gwaan wid the United States. Go and vote,” he said in an Instagram post.
He, however, did not state who he voted for.
Prior to the actual Election Day, which sees US President Donald Trump going up against Joe Biden, more than 100 million ballots were cast. And people have turned out in their numbers to vote on the day.
