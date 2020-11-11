‘Feeling blessed’: Skip Marley gets two nominations at Soul Train Music Awards

‘Feeling blessed’: Skip Marley gets two nominations at Soul Train Music AwardsWednesday, November 11, 2020
|
Reggae artiste Skip Marley says he feels blessed to be nominated in two categories at the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards.
Slow Down, a song Skip did with H.E.R., has been nominated in Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.
“Felt blessed and inspired to wake up to this news… nominated for “Best Collaboration” and “Video of the Year” wid the incredible @HERMusicx. Nuff love to all di fans who love #SlowDown as much as we do #SoulTrainAwards,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
The nominations are not entirely surprising since the song has been doing well, even topping the Billboard Adult R&B Songs chart for several weeks earlier this year.
The Soul Train Music Awards will air on BET, BET Her and MTV2 on November 29.
But Skip is no stranger to major awards, as Chained To The Rhythm, a song he did with Katy Perry, was nominated three times at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. It was nominated for Best Pop Video, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects.
Chained To The Rhythm was also certified Platinum in several countries, including the United States, Australia, Italy and Canada.
