Feeling robbed: Selah Marley says Rihanna stole her idea for the Savage X Fenty show

Feeling robbed: Selah Marley says Rihanna stole her idea for the Savage X Fenty showFriday, October 16, 2020
|
Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley is accusing Rihanna of copying her idea for the Savage X Fenty show.
In a post on Instagram, Selah shared photos from a show she did last year. Those photos had a striking resemblance to scenes from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show.
“I did “A Primordial Place” in May 2019.. I put my heart & soul (& all the money I had) into this project and…. I don’t know. Is it just me?,” she asked her followers.
Rihanna’s annual Fenty Show premiered on September 20. Since then, Selah said a lot of people have brought up the similarities between both shows to her.
She said she feels robbed.
“Quite a few friends brought this up to me & I wasn’t gonna say anything about this. But I’m bothered,” she said. “As a young, independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed. I’m not signed to any label. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me.”
“It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous,” she concluded.
