‘Femme Fatale’: Lisa Hyper unveils new designer body

Lisa Hyper is the latest dancehall artiste to go under the knife. The Irreplaceable artiste unveiled her new body via Instagram on Tuesday. She went from slim to the highly desired â€œslim-thickâ€ figure.

The 31-year-old achieved this through liposculpture and Brazilian butt lift procedures. She would have also gotten her breasts done, but according to the company who did her procedures, they were already â€œperfectâ€.

Lisa came in for Breast Augmentation, Lipo, and BBL. After the Drâ€™s consultation, she decided not to do her breast as they were already perfect!â€ it wrote on its Instagram while showing off Lisa as the â€œNew Baddieâ€

Ten weeks after her operation, Lisa revealed her new body in a photoshoot that portrayed her as â€œthe giftâ€, with only ribbons covering her nipples and vagina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Phoenix (@lisa_hyper)

The photos were accompanied by a caption declaring Lisa to be â€œFemme Fataleâ€

â€œI look back at the past as fond memories but Iâ€™m able to move forwards in a new light, Iâ€™m â€œFemme Fatale,â€ she wrote.

And her fans seem to be loving the body almost as much as her.

â€œItâ€™s giving natural vibes Ÿ˜,â€ one wrote.

â€œWen the thighs match! ,â€ another said.