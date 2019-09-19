Fendi Prints On: Nicki Minaj collaborates with Italian fashion house

Rapper Nicki Minaj is overjoyed about her soon-to-be-released

‘Fendi Prints On’ collection.

Plans are in place for the 127-piece collection to be launched later this month. The connection between the Queens rapper and Italian fashion house Fendi stems from her hit single Chun-Li in which she mentioned the brand.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, a humble Minaj said: “I didn’t think that the actual company would think that was dope. To know that they liked it that much, and now it’s on a T-shirt, is so iconic to me.”

Nicki recently teased her fans with some of the pieces that will be part of the collection, including a Fendi bomber jacket and matching Fendi underwear. The colour scheme for the collection, which will be released in October, is heavily influenced by silver and pink.

The rapper also shared her vision for the collection, saying: “I want to feel like I’m back in Southside Jamaica, Queens, New York, wearing Fendi. I don’t only want to be front row rocking my Fendi; I want to be in the hood rocking my Fendi, too.”

— Written by Shania Hanchard