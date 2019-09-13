Fifth annual Diamond Ball a huge success — Rihanna grateful for huge support

The star-studded Diamond Ball took place last evening featuring some familiar faces in music like Cardi B and husband Offset, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled and wife Nicole Tuck, Kehlani and YG.

The fifth annual Diamond Ball hosted by Seth Meyers, saw performances from Pharrell and DJ Khaled.

Rihanna stepped out in a black Givenchy Haute Couture mermaid dress with a simple up-do hairstyle and some pearl earrings.

The event is for a worthy cause that was developed through her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The Clara Lionel Foundation aids education, health and emergency response programmes and also engages in advocacy to improve the quality of life of children around the world.

Bronx rapper Cardi B stole the night with her amateur biding of a designer coffee table book. Cardi bid $106K, another bidder rang in at $107K. Cardi went up another 1,000 before clocking a strong $111k in which the auctioneer wanted $110k. Unbothered Cardi celebrated the moment nonetheless.

Singer Pharrell performing the track ‘Lemon’ which features Rihanna was also a highlight for the night as the singer hopped on stage, stumbling over the words but grateful fans showed appreciation since it’s been a while, they have seen their favorite in action.

The glamorous night was truly a happy time for attendees as smiles adorned their faces. The business mogul expressed to magazine sources that she is indeed in a happy place. “The thing that’s making me the happiest tonight is seeing the amount of support, the magnitude of support is really special,” Rihanna explained.