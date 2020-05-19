Fifty where?? Mom of three breaks internet after uploading birthday pics

Fifty where?? Mom of three breaks internet after uploading birthday picsTuesday, May 19, 2020
|
You know what they say BUZZ Fam, â€œBlack donâ€™t crackâ€ but 50-year-old mother of three, Saida Ramirez had us thinking that â€˜blackâ€™ descended from vampires too after she posted pictures from her 50th birthday shoot.
All of us were scrambling to pick our jaws up off the ground when we saw those photos, and had one questionâ€¦how??
BUZZ Fam, I was experiencing the same disbelief when I saw these photos, turns out, its true!
Saida honey tell us; What genes are you blessed with? What oils are you dipping in? What stress levels are you avoiding to have you looking half your age at 50? Because honestly, that.Is.Goals.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy