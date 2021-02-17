Finally! Beenie Man now has a phone

After forever and a day, veteran deejay Beenie Man finally has a mobile phone.

The entertainer has been notorious for being phoneless throughout the years, only being accessible through his manager and brother Rohan ‘Blue’ Smith or whomever he’s courting at the time (last person being Krystal Tomlinson).

The news of the historic moment came thanks to the ‘Unruly Boss’ Popcaan, who yesterday let the cat out the bag while on a video shoot with “The Doctor” for the song Fun in the Son.

“Uncle Moses have phone now yere, public service announcement,” he said during a snap with Beenie Man and his daughter Desha Ravers.

The announcement has incited multiple requests to see evidence of this device based on the deejay’s history with phones.

“Everybody waan see I phone. Is ‘iPhone’, not fi unno phone. Why unno waan see I phone?” Beenie Man asked in a story post today.

Ravers, who was also in that snap, attempted to record his phone to possibly show fans, but he quickly said, “Don’t video I phone.”

He’s already putting the device to good use as he’s apparently been taking some pictures based on a conversation he had with Ravers.

“Mi daughter deh yah a war bout one picture weh she see pon mi phone zeen, cause mi newly buy a phone zeen, bout yesterday zeen,” he said. “Weh yuh nuh war bout after the fact cause we call her and tell her the picture a tek and yuh supposed to deh deh. You know when she reach? When the picture done tek.”

Beenie Man has had phones in the past (even gifted ones too) but they never serve him for very long. For a man who said, “Yuh waan di cheese trix? Call me,” the artiste has always said phones just aren’t his thing. We wish him luck in this new chapter of ‘Moses vs The Mobile Phone’.