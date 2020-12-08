Finally! Shenseea’s lash collection is now available

The wait is

finally over.

Dancehall artiste Shenseea has launched her lash collection, and her fans are extremely excited about it.

The Blessed artiste told her followers about the plans last month but did not give a date for the release.

On Monday, she dropped the bomb on Instagram.

â€œFINALLY Ÿ¥³ MY LASHES ARE READYYYYYYY Ÿ‰ Ÿ¾ @shenyengworld Order yours noww Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ canâ€™t wait to see yâ€™all in them!! Mi excited,â€ she captioned a video in which she spoke about the venture.

In the clip, Shenseea showed off the two boxes that had her image on the front.

â€œI am so excited to tell you that my lash line is finally ready so no more waiting,â€ she said.

She has two packages â€“ Lighter and Xtra. Eack pack comes with three lashes, tweezers and lash applicator glue.

In the Lighter pack, there is â€˜Wasabiâ€™, â€˜Foreplayâ€™ and â€˜Lighterâ€™. The Xtra pack has â€˜Tek Weh Manâ€™, â€˜Good Comfortâ€™ and â€˜Baby Girlâ€™.

The items can be purchased at online at shenyengartistry-com.myshopify.com, and shipping is available locally and internationally.

But it seems Shenseea couldnâ€™t launch the collection soon enough, as her fans were totally in love with the product.

â€œJust the packaging by itself is bomb Ÿ”¥ canâ€™t wait,â€ one person said.

â€œThe packaging and EVERYTHING is top tierŸ˜Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Love emmmm,â€ another added.

Another social media user joined the conversation, saying: â€œYour lash dem ready??? MY EYELID DEM READYYYYY.â€