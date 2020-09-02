‘Finish Her!’: Koffee fans hit back after Amari diss video surfaces

‘Finish Her!’: Koffee fans hit back after Amari diss video surfacesWednesday, September 02, 2020
Itâ€™s a sad state of affairs when clout chasers allow the Internet to boost them so far they donâ€™t know when theyâ€™ve crossed a line.
Aspiring artiste Amari took to social media to share her thoughts on reggaeâ€™s shining star, Koffee, andâ€¦it didnâ€™t end so well.
The Neko singer, in a 45-second clip making the blog rounds, launched into a scathing attack on the Grammy winner; from comments about her physique, to her dressing and her sexual preferences, Amari left little doubt as to her true feelings towards Koffee.
She said the Rapture singer â€œnuh represent Jamaicaâ€ in a verbal tirade that includind her telling Koffee to â€œmove over b***h, move overâ€.
Amari continued, â€œYou donâ€™t represent this country, this country has people like Cathy Levy and all dem hot gal deh, how the f**k we fi mek Koffee represent us? Yu nuh see how Koffee tough and look like a coffee?â€
The unprompted assault included her threatening to â€œexposeâ€ the artiste.
The viciousness of the unforced comments did not sit well with social media users, who largely hit back at the performer best-known for her stint as the former lover of Gully Bop.
One users said, â€œRefuse to acknowledge the person talking about Koffee. Not replying to or retweeting the video.â€
Another added, â€œsee wah uno do? Mek amari feel relevant now she a dis koffeeâ€, while a third added â€œlike it was all funny an sh*t when Amari talking her shit but coming for Koffeeâ€¦thatâ€™s where the line drawâ€
â€œNo talent except sh*t talking, old enuff to be Koffeeâ€™s great grandma Thatâ€™s Just patheticâ€.
Many more added their thoughts to the trending topic, most noting that Amari, and everyone else, should let the artiset be and focus on their own lives.
While many said they want Koffee to address the blatantly â€œdisrespectfulâ€ video, one user summed it up quite nicely. â€œKoffee would really be lowering her standard to ground level fi come answer this wanabe artistâ€
