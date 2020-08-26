First Hitler, now Kim: Peter Bunting draws ire for tweet referring to Holness as another dictator

Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament for Central Manchester Peter Bunting was not safe from criticisms of his own for comments likening Prime Minister Andrew Holness to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Bunting, who was forced to sit out Tuesday nightâ€™s (August 25) spirited national debates, watched in seeming consternation as the trio of Christopher Tufton, Kamina Johnson Smith and Floyd Green from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), repeatedly called on Holness in their presentations.

â€œI wonder if team JLP is obliged to mention the name â€˜Andrew Holnessâ€™ in every answer? A little Kim Jong Un-ish #jamaicadebates2020,â€ he tweeted.

I wonder if team JLP is obliged to mention the name â€˜Andrew Holnessâ€™ in every answer? A little Kim Jong Un-ish Ÿ¤·Ÿ¾â€â™‚ï¸ â€” Peter Bunting (@PeterBuntingMP) #jamaicadebates2020August 26, 2020

Itâ€™s safe to say the rhetoric was not lost on the Jamaican Twitterati, which got to work to chastise Bunting for the inflammatory remark.

The tweet and its immediate backlash triggered a fierce debate online, even as the higher-stakes counterpart continued on live television, as persons weighed in with polarising views.

That the PNP is using this as a negative is weird to me. That's proper 'brand recognition' and focusing on leadership. It's a reminder over and over that there's strong leadership, juxtaposed with the shaky Peter Phillips.â€” Monica Lewinsky Stan Account (@Ajani_Mada) But strategy isn't their strong point. https://t.co/nKaCZz5tDpAugust 26, 2020

For those who shared Buntingâ€™s opinion, the feeling was the JLP speakers relied too much on the appeal and popularity of Andrew Holness, while not sticking to sufficiently respond to the questions at hand.

Others felt Holnessâ€™ repeated comparisons to brutal dictators on the part of the PNP were grossly unfair and out of place in a democratic society such as Jamaica.

Atleast they believe in their leader â€” Chan (@chantipantzi) https://t.co/4kHQTDYXFm pic.twitter.com/Nfck4b8GigAugust 26, 2020

While the rest refused to take the high road and slammed the seasoned MP for pushing a â€˜misplaced and misinformed agendaâ€™ ahead of the September 3 general elections.

Not because your leader hiding in the bunker like Mr Tr*mp. â€” Gina (@g_thelma21) https://t.co/v8CictrtsdAugust 26, 2020

More still, accused the former minister of being jealous as by their recollections, none of Team PNP â€“ comprising Lisa Hanna, Dayton Campbell and Raymond Pryce â€“ mentioned party leader Dr Peter Phillips once.

The better question would be, why is the PNP afraid of using their leader, Peter Phillips, in the current elections. Not on TV, not on billboardsâ€¦.HIDING. â€” Sen. Robert Nesta Morgan (@NestaJA) A little unpopular and irrelevantishâ€¦ https://t.co/LIiTakBlbaAugust 26, 2020

At the same time, each of the three presenters were more than willing to ride on the coattails of other former PNP presidents, including the late Michael Manley,Â as well as PJ Patterson and Portia Simpson Miller.

A little bit like how PNP love mention Michael Manley Nuh true? Poor man cya sleep properly in eternal peace â€” Debra G (@DebiBunni) https://t.co/jxDcVZ3xHMAugust 26, 2020

A similar comparison was made by then-President of the PNP Youth Organisation in mid-May 2019, when she referred to â€˜rhetoric of a New Jamaicaâ€™ by PM Andrew Holness as evocative of past speeches by German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Tomlinson in interviews offered an unreserved apology, but still managed doubled down on the comparison claiming that for too long Holness had exhibited scant regard for the Jamaican Constitution.

