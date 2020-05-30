First name Queen, last name Bey!

It’s been a minute since Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, ‘Queen Bey’ if you’re nasty, graced us with a banger.

With every disappointment that 2020 has thrown at us, Bey decided she wouldn’t pile on by blessing the children with a feature on fellow Houston, Texas native Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” (Remix). The reworked hit, which debuted at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 a couple weeks ago, worked its way up to top the chart last week.

The number one was Bey’s first in almost three years, but had a more significant distinction: it made the Lemonade maker the second artisre to have a number one hit in each of the past four decades – the ‘90s, ‘00s, ’10s and ‘20s.

The first? The grande dame of music herself, Mariah ‘Whistle Tone’ Carey.

Mrs Carter first topped the chart in 1999 with Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.” The girl-group would go on to earn other number ones in 2000 with “Say My Name” and “Independent Women Part 1” followed up by a fourth, “Bootylicious”, in 2001.

When the group disbanded so members could pursue solo projects, Beyoncé went on to earn further chart-topping hits with “Crazy in Love”, which featured future husband Jay-Z in 2003, “Baby Boy” with dancehall mainstay SeanPaul.

Rapper Slim Thug partnered with Bey in 2006 for “Check On It,” a song that would later become the soundtrack for the “The Pink Panther” movie.

The following year, the inescapable “Irreplaceable” became an anthem for breakups and bad relationships and also her next Hot 100 topper. Another relationship guide became the follow up, because if you liked it then you should have put a ring on it, when “Single Ladies” claimed the top spot and created a dance craze that would not die.

Two collaborative efforts would help the queen bag her next number one singles, when she joined Ed Sheeran on “Perfect” in 2017, and now on Megan Thee Stallion,” Savage”.

There’s truly nothing she can’t do. Except give us that DVD for the Formation World Tour, apparently.