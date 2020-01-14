‘Fit Ras’… I-Octane now on a fitness journey

He calls himself the â€˜Hot Rasâ€™ of dancehall and reggae music, but I-Octane is now adding â€˜Fit Rasâ€™ to his title.

The My Life singer embarked on a fitness journey at the start of 2020 and has been taking fans along his voyage (from jogs, leafy green meals to motivational talks) through video journals on his Instagram page.

Speaking to BUZZ, the 35-year-old entertainer said that he received an eye-opening experience in December which inspired him to get serious about his overall wellness.

â€œI had to give away almost every single thing in my closet in December, all some things weh mi nuh wear yet cause dem cya fit me no more. I looked at that as a sign seh: â€˜Yow, yuh need to do somethingâ€™,â€ he said.

â€œAll di likkle sweet tooth weh mi have and di sweets and things weh mi used to consumeâ€¦and mi deh home and a watch TV and mi waan fi inna mi likkle comfort zone, mi just kinda cancel that and decide mi a go run every single day and change mi lifestyle.â€

Healthy lifestyle

However, these werenâ€™t the sole factors at play in I-Octane deciding to cultivate a more health-conscious lifestyle.

â€œA decade has passed, Iâ€™m getting older and we metabolism slow down when we get older,â€ he said. â€œMi start see results already where mi lose couple pounds, like 14 pounds in less than three weeks.â€

He added that while his overall goal is to be fit, he is aiming to fit into a size small.

â€œMi waan go back a small, but if mi shot a medium that is good,â€ he started. â€œThis is not just because of clothes and dem tings deh but because you getting older and your weight above your joints can affect your joints.â€

He is already #FitnessInspo for many followers and gave some advice to those wanting to follow suit.

â€œSometimes exercising can be rough and boring when a you alone a do it,â€ he said. â€œItâ€™s important to make it a habit. If you donâ€™t mek it become a habit, then you will fall back inna yuh old ways.â€