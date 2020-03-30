Five cool iPhone features you should know

Five cool iPhone features you should knowMonday, March 30, 2020
|
Our smartphones have many features that help make our digital life a lot easier. However, there are many features and settings buried within a maze of menus.
Today, weâ€™ll look at a few iPhone features and hidden settings you may not have known existed.
These features work as stated in iOS 13.4, so if you have another version, they may work differently.
Timer kills the music
Do you ever fall asleep with music or a podcast playing on your iPhone only to wake to a drained battery? Well, your Clock app can help you with that. Instead of the regular alert tone to indicate the end of a specific period, you can set your iPhone to shut off all the playing audio.
Open the then selectClock App Select Timer. and scroll down to When Timer Ends Now the Stop Playing. will stop all audio playing on your iPhone when the Clock runs out. Go on, try it.Timer
Custom Quick Responses
We wonâ€™t accept all the calls we receive. Whenever you receive a call but canâ€™t talk right then and there, you can send a quick message instead. But did you know you could change it to anything you want? Hereâ€™s how. Go to and select Settings, Phone Respond with Text.
Youâ€™ll have three options. Change them as you see fit. You could have a formal message for business-related calls and a more casual one for friends or family. Just remember which one to tap in each scenario. Â
Custom Vibrations
Some of us have hundreds of contacts. And as we said before, we may not want to answer every call. Thereâ€™s a way to tell whoâ€™s calling even without looking at your phone or hearing a ringtone. Your iPhone allows you to set custom vibrations for different contacts.
To do this, go to , then select the entry you want to customise, then choose ContactsScroll down and press Edit. , then RingtoneScroll down to Vibration. and select Custom Now Create New Vibration. After you create your killer rumble, you play it to make sure you got it right. Tap to create a vibration pattern. your custom vibration and give it a name. There, now you have a custom vibration for your contact. Oh, and it works for text messages too.Save
See your battery health
Apple got in hot water for slowing down older iPhones. According to Apple, they did this to stop phones from experiencing random shutdowns because of older batteries. Riiiight ðŸ™„. Anyway, you can see your batteryâ€™s overall health in settings. Go to , then select BatteryBattery Health.
You see the current, maximum battery capacity as well as information on whether your phone is running at peak performance. If the overall capacity is low, you might want to replace your battery. Low max battery capacity means slower processor speeds and less screen time.
Remove single digits in Calculator
On the surface, Appleâ€™s Calculator may look like a barebones app with no added features. For example, thereâ€™s no backspace button in the app. However, thereâ€™s a way to remove individual on-screen digits. S, and the last number will disappear. So now, you donâ€™t have to clear entire figures when you make a mistake. wipe to your right
Plus, you can rotate the phone to landscape mode for a scientific calculator.
These are just a few features/settings you may not know were on the iPhone. There are a lot more buried features in iOS.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy