Five cool iPhone features you should know

Our smartphones have many features that help make our digital life a lot easier. However, there are many features and settings buried within a maze of menus.

Today, weâ€™ll look at a few iPhone features and hidden settings you may not have known existed.

These features work as stated in iOS 13.4, so if you have another version, they may work differently.

Timer kills the music

Do you ever fall asleep with music or a podcast playing on your iPhone only to wake to a drained battery? Well, your Clock app can help you with that. Instead of the regular alert tone to indicate the end of a specific period, you can set your iPhone to shut off all the playing audio.

Open the then selectClock App Select Timer. and scroll down to When Timer Ends Now the Stop Playing. will stop all audio playing on your iPhone when the Clock runs out. Go on, try it.Timer

Custom Quick Responses

We wonâ€™t accept all the calls we receive. Whenever you receive a call but canâ€™t talk right then and there, you can send a quick message instead. But did you know you could change it to anything you want? Hereâ€™s how. Go to and select Settings, Phone Respond with Text.

Youâ€™ll have three options. Change them as you see fit. You could have a formal message for business-related calls and a more casual one for friends or family. Just remember which one to tap in each scenario. Â

Custom Vibrations

Some of us have hundreds of contacts. And as we said before, we may not want to answer every call. Thereâ€™s a way to tell whoâ€™s calling even without looking at your phone or hearing a ringtone. Your iPhone allows you to set custom vibrations for different contacts.

To do this, go to , then select the entry you want to customise, then choose ContactsScroll down and press Edit. , then RingtoneScroll down to Vibration. and select Custom Now Create New Vibration. After you create your killer rumble, you play it to make sure you got it right. Tap to create a vibration pattern. your custom vibration and give it a name. There, now you have a custom vibration for your contact. Oh, and it works for text messages too.Save

See your battery health

Apple got in hot water for slowing down older iPhones. According to Apple, they did this to stop phones from experiencing random shutdowns because of older batteries. Riiiight ðŸ™„. Anyway, you can see your batteryâ€™s overall health in settings. Go to , then select BatteryBattery Health.

You see the current, maximum battery capacity as well as information on whether your phone is running at peak performance. If the overall capacity is low, you might want to replace your battery. Low max battery capacity means slower processor speeds and less screen time.

Remove single digits in Calculator

On the surface, Appleâ€™s Calculator may look like a barebones app with no added features. For example, thereâ€™s no backspace button in the app. However, thereâ€™s a way to remove individual on-screen digits. S, and the last number will disappear. So now, you donâ€™t have to clear entire figures when you make a mistake. wipe to your right

Plus, you can rotate the phone to landscape mode for a scientific calculator.

These are just a few features/settings you may not know were on the iPhone. There are a lot more buried features in iOS.