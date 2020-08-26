BUZZ Picks: 5 unrelated takeaways from Jamaica’s first national debate

Jamaicans at home and abroad were treated to the first of three national debates in the lead-up to the September 3 General Elections last evening, August 25.

The 90-minute long debate saw the ruling Jamaica Labour Party’s Dr Christopher Tufton, Kamina Johnson Smith and Floyd Green trade points and counterpoints with the People’s National Party’s Lisa Hanna, Raymond Pryce and Dr Dayton Campbell on social issues affecting the nation.

While much has been said, and will continue to be said, about the debate which pitted the policies and proposals of the two main contenders for power, here at BUZZ, we couldn’t help but notice some things that had little or nothing to do with the debate.

Here are our five unrelated takeaways from the first national debate:

1. Lisa Hanna in the wide shot: While the issues at hand were of great importance, we couldn’t help but notice Hanna’s incredible physique and beautifully fitted deep red dress as the cameramen tried to provide angles of the Opposition speakers. Life truly does begin at 40!

2. Christopher Tufton’s reaction to Raymond Pryce: You know the one we’re talking about. It was the look that could launch a hundred memes and thousands of jokes, as Dr Tufton’s physical response to Pryce’s cheeky comment was captured for posterity and eternal use.

Moment of the night. — Chan (@chantipantzi) #jamaicadebates2020 pic.twitter.com/u4HVJKcFaRAugust 26, 2020

3. Dr Dayton Campbell’s suit: Now, Dr Campbell said a couple of things that he likely woke up regretting this morning and viewers won’t soon let him forget it. We also won’t forget how sharp his charcoal suit looked. (If only his comments resonated for the same reason)

4. The questionable production: On a debate about social issues, one could only have hoped to not be distracted by off-center camera shots, a cropped sign language interpreter, and a dozen sponsors’ logos being switched out in, at times, three designated spots on screen as the speakers presented. Alas, it was not to be.

5. Chris Williams’s omnipresence: ‘Hi…I’m Chris Williams, CEO of Proven Ivestments’. We can only hope the sponsorship manager who negotiated Proven’s partnership with the national debates is not experiencing a COVID pay cut. Williams’s constant presence during the commercial breaks was as entertaining as anything said during the debate, to be honest.