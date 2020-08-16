‘F**K TRUMP’: Rihanna shares opinion of US President

‘F**K TRUMP’: Rihanna shares opinion of US PresidentSunday, August 16, 2020
|
With
the United States presidential elections less than three months away, Rihanna
continues to share her thoughts on the current administration.
Never one to mince words, Rihanna posted a series of photos on her Instagram page, including one of herself and graffiti artwork that says “F**K TRUMP”.
She captioned the post “Art” which included the graffiti artist wearing a stunning Fenty hoodie.
The artiste and designer added the hashtag #81 days, as she counted down to the elections.
When one of her 86 million followers asked 81 days until what, Rihanna replied, “ELECTION!!! Wake up! Stay woke!”
