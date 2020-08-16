‘F**K TRUMP’: Rihanna shares opinion of US President

With

the United States presidential elections less than three months away, Rihanna

continues to share her thoughts on the current administration.

Never one to mince words, Rihanna posted a series of photos on her Instagram page, including one of herself and graffiti artwork that says “F**K TRUMP”.

She captioned the post “Art” which included the graffiti artist wearing a stunning Fenty hoodie.

View this post on Instagram art. #81daysA post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 14, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

The artiste and designer added the hashtag #81 days, as she counted down to the elections.

When one of her 86 million followers asked 81 days until what, Rihanna replied, “ELECTION!!! Wake up! Stay woke!”