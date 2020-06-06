Florida theme parks reopen to few visitors

Florida theme parks reopen to few visitorsSaturday, June 06, 2020
|
Being stuck at home for weeks wasn’t enough to
spur the usual droves of people to Universal’s theme parks when they reopened
in Florida yesterday, June 5.
Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure resorts saw visitors for the first time in three months, but the near-empty streets were an indicator that many people are still hesitant to travel, particularly to spaces with many people.
A theme park consultant, Dennis Speigel, told Bloomberg that consumers are not yet ready to travel to crowded places, which is especially true for families.
A Univseral spokesperson told Bloomberg, “It was great to see our guests enjoying our attractions, entertainment and dining again. And we were able to put in practice the measures we have been planning,” including social distancing and enhanced cleaning.
The reopening of theme parks is one the big tests of America’s post-COVID recovery. Casinos in Las Vegas also reopened on Thursday, with rooms on the popular Las Vegas strip being advertised for as low as US$30 per night to attract guests.
