FLOW Jamaica promises to power virtual staging of Reggae Sumfest 2020

Leading communications and entertainment

provider, FLOW Jamaica is the exclusive technology partner of Reggae Sumfest

2020.

Dubbed the greatest reggae show on earth, the annual festival moves online as organisers comply with the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the agreement, FLOW will provide all technology support required for the virtual staging of the annual festival.

The company’s partnership with Reggae Sumfest also extends to promoting the event across its platforms as well as a delayed broadcast across the Caribbean on FLOW 100, the company’s cable TV channel.

Fans in over 14 Caribbean markets will, therefore, have an opportunity to also safely enjoy the event from the comfort of their homes.

Commenting on the partnership, Latoy Lawrence, FLOW’s Marketing Manager stated, “We connect people through our services and products and in this instance, we’re connecting artistes to their fans. Reggae Sumfest is a well-established global event that highlights the best of our culture while inspiring the next generation of artistes, so even as the Festival adjusts to the COVID-19 reality, we’re joining forces as the leading communications and entertainment provider to share this premium entertainment with the thousands of fans in Jamaica and across the world.”

Joe Bogdanovich, chairman and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, the producers of Reggae Sumfest, commented: “Reggae Sumfest is a premiere event with a solid reputation of stellar performances and world-class production. With the impact of COVID-19, we’ve gone virtual but will still be delivering the event at the high standard that our supporters expect. To this end, our partnership with Flow is a no brainer. The success of our first ever virtual staging is heavily dependent on the technology backbone that supports it and so we’ve opted to go with Flow as the provider of choice for these kinds of executions. The Sumfest team is encouraging our fans all over the world to enjoy our gift of music as we take a respite from the challenges of COVID-19.”

Night One kicks off on Friday, July 24 at 8:00 pm and will feature acts such as Agent Sasco, Ding Dong, Shenseea, Teejay, Konshens, Ishawna, D’yani, Tanto Metro & Devonte, Chronic Law, Marcy Chin, Frisco Kid, Daddy 1 and Chakka Demus & Pliers.

Night Two kicks off on Saturday, July 25, at 8:00 pm and will feature acts such as Tarrus Riley, Freddie McGregor, Sizzla, Gyptian, Maxi Priest, Koffee plus some special performances.

Flow mobile customers on our Unlimited Talk and Social Media prepaid and postpaid plans will be able to enjoy the festival on the go without using their data allocation. “Our plans were designed with the lifestyle of our customers in mind. All they have to do is top up and dial *129*6# to select and activate the plan of their choice,” Lawrence added.

Supporters can watch the virtual performances for free at @ReggaeSumfest on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube as well as @Musicians on Facebook.