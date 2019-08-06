Floyd Mayweather sports a Yohan Blake watch

Boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather seems to have a taste for the finer things.

He has bought US million-dollar cars, jewellery and a wide assortment of items that cost more than most people will make in a lifetime.

One of his loves seems to be for wristwatches. Mayweather was spotted recently rocking a Yohan Blake timepiece from watchmaker Richard Mille. The watch dubbed, the Richard Mille 59-01 Tourbillion Yohan Blake is said to retail at a cost of US $690,000. The watch is said to be a limited edition with about 50 pieces created.

The watch is similar to the one Blake was seen wearing during the 100m finals of the 2012 Olympic.

Mayweather took to Instagram to show off his timepiece and highlighted the price of the watch in the post.

Last year, the retired boxer shelled out US$18 million on a diamond-encrusted watch by Jacob and Co. The piece was dubbed the Billionaire’s Watch.