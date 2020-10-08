Fly steals the show at US vice presidential debate

Who knew a

single fly would steal the show at the US vice presidential debate?

Well, one fly did just when it landed on the head of Vice President Mike Pence during the debate against Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday night.

The debate was being watched by more than 50 million people. Â

The fly landed on his silver hair as he spoke and stayed there for a least a minute, giving people enough time to record the clip and create more than 100 hundred Twitter accounts dedicated to the insect.

One of the most popular accounts so far is â€˜@FlyOnMikePence3â€™, which has more than 8,000 followers.

There are also other accounts like â€˜@FlyonMikeâ€™ and â€˜@FlyPenseâ€™.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden also got in on the action, by selling fly swatters.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. â€” Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HVOctober 8, 2020

He tweeted a picture of himself holding a fly swatter, captioning it: â€œPitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.â€

Within two hours, the 35,000 â€˜Truth Over Fliesâ€™ fly swatters that were going for US$10 each on Bidenâ€™s website were completely sold out.

Other sellers in the United States have been capitalising on the fly as well. Some people have been selling â€˜flyâ€™ T-shirts, while others have been selling face masks with the image of the fly on Mike Penceâ€™s head.

Catch up on some of the â€˜flyâ€™ tweets below.

I bet you all are wondering what his hair smells likeâ€¦ I'll give you three guesses â€” The Fly On Mike Pence's Head (@FlyPense) #VPDebate2020 #VicePresidentialDebateOctober 8, 2020

Even LeBron James chimed in on the fly on Mike Penceâ€™s head ðŸ¤£ðŸ’€ â€” ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/fmOx0aYj3UOctober 8, 2020

Look mom! Iâ€™m on TV!! â€” FlyOnMikePence (@FlyOnMikePence3) pic.twitter.com/RQv18Ak9SKOctober 8, 2020

THE LORD OF THE FLIES, starring Mike Pence! Coming soon to a streaming platform near you.â€” Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020