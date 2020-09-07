Football star Mbappe tests positive for COVID-19

French

striker Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result of the positive test, the Paris Saint-Germain Mbappe will not be part of France’s match against Croatia in the Nations League tomorrow.

The football star has been isolated since his result and has left France’s training camp to return home, the French federation said.

Mbappe was the lone goal scorer in France’s defeat of Sweden on Saturday.

He had passed a COVID-19 test before joining the training camp. He also had a negative test last Wednesday before the Sweden match.