Football star Neymar Jr banned for two matches

Football star Neymar Jr has been banned for two matches after slapping another player on the back of his head during a game on Sunday.

Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), was sent off the pitch during the match with Olympique Marseille after a fight broke out between both teams.

The PSG star is accused of hitting Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.

Four other players received red cards at Sunday’s match, and they have also received bans. PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa has been suspended for six matches, while his teammate Leandro Paredes has been banned for two games.

On the Marseille team, Jordan Amavi has been banned for three matches and Dario Benedetto must sit out one game.

Neymar’s match ban comes days after he accused Gonzalez of using racial slurs during Sunday’s game. However, Gonzalez has denied the allegations.

The matter is now being investigated by Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) disciplinary committee