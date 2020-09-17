Football star Neymar Jr banned for two matches

Football star Neymar Jr banned for two matchesThursday, September 17, 2020
|
Football star Neymar Jr has been banned for two matches after slapping another player on the back of his head during a game on Sunday.
Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), was sent off the pitch during the match with Olympique Marseille after a fight broke out between both teams.
The PSG star is accused of hitting Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.
Four other players received red cards at Sunday’s match, and they have also received bans. PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa has been suspended for six matches, while his teammate Leandro Paredes has been banned for two games.
On the Marseille team, Jordan Amavi has been banned for three matches and Dario Benedetto must sit out one game.
Neymar’s match ban comes days after he accused Gonzalez of using racial slurs during Sunday’s game. However, Gonzalez has denied the allegations.
The matter is now being investigated by Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) disciplinary committee
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy