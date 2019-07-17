Football stars hang out in Jamaica

Football stars hang out in JamaicaWednesday, July 17, 2019
|
Football superstars Jamaica’s Leon Bailey and France’s Kingsley Coman recently took to Instagram to highlight the pair hanging out in Bailey’s native land.
Both players ply their trade in the German Bundesliga with Coman playing for and Bayern MunichBailey, the wizard at . Bayer Leverkusen
Bailey is recovering from playing in the recently concluded Gold Cup and Coman is said to be coming off an injury sustained during the latter part of the Bundesliga campaign.
Both players are highly rated youngsters with the world at their feet and have earned their time to be out enjoying the sea, sun and sand.
