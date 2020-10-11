“For your consideration”: Buju Banton chasing Grammy nomination

“For your consideration”: Buju Banton chasing Grammy nominationSunday, October 11, 2020
|
Buju
Banton is putting in the work for that next Grammy!
Following the release of his album Upside Down 2020, the reggae legend is on a campaign to ensure the project gets nominated in the Best Reggae Album category at the 63rd Grammy Award scheduled for January 31, 2021.
The artiste shared a clip of his many achievements since the album release, set to his song Blessed, including his appearance on The Trevor Noah Show, his album release, cover of Vibe Magazine and several co-signs from the likes of Fat Joe and DJ Khaled.
The Instagram video included the worlds “for your consideration” and “Best Reggae Album”, sentiments repeated in his caption which tagged the Recording Academy which stages the Grammy Awards.
Banton, born Mark Myrie, previously won the award in 2011 for his Before the Dawn album.
The Grammy’s eligible members began voting for the nominees on September 30, and will end tomorrow, with nominations announced soon afterwards.
Upside Down 2020 was released to rave reviews on June 26 and is one of the favourites to snag a nomination in the category.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy