“For your consideration”: Buju Banton chasing Grammy nomination

Buju

Banton is putting in the work for that next Grammy!

Following the release of his album Upside Down 2020, the reggae legend is on a campaign to ensure the project gets nominated in the Best Reggae Album category at the 63rd Grammy Award scheduled for January 31, 2021.

The artiste shared a clip of his many achievements since the album release, set to his song Blessed, including his appearance on The Trevor Noah Show, his album release, cover of Vibe Magazine and several co-signs from the likes of Fat Joe and DJ Khaled.

For Your Consideration … #UPSIDEDOWN2020 @recordingacademy

The Instagram video included the worlds “for your consideration” and “Best Reggae Album”, sentiments repeated in his caption which tagged the Recording Academy which stages the Grammy Awards.

Banton, born Mark Myrie, previously won the award in 2011 for his Before the Dawn album.

The Grammy’s eligible members began voting for the nominees on September 30, and will end tomorrow, with nominations announced soon afterwards.

Upside Down 2020 was released to rave reviews on June 26 and is one of the favourites to snag a nomination in the category.