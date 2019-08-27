Forbes’ highest-paid women in music revealed

Forbes’ highest-paid women in music revealedTuesday, August 27, 2019
|
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Rihanna are the top three in the recently listed Forbes highest-paid women in music 2019.
Many might wonder how the list is curated but a senior editor from Forbes explains, “Our list of the world’s highest-paid women in music measures pretax income from June 2018 to June 2019. Fees for agents, managers and lawyers are not deducted.”
The top-10 list ascending features “Hips Don’t Lie” Spanish singer Shakira earning $35 million followed by the soulful Celine Dion with $37.5 million. The multi-talented Lady Gaga accumulating $39.5 million, JLO at number 7 with $43 million. Thank you, next, it’s Ariane Grande earning $48 million.
The top five are creating quite a stir with social media users, as P!nk clocked in at #5 with $57 million, followed by Katy Perry with $57.5 million.
Rihanna at #3 accumulated $62 million which was largely collected through her Fenty and LVMH brands.
Queen Bee, Beyoncé buzzed in at #2 with $81 million, primarily from her On The Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z and her Netflix special “Homecoming”.
The country singer turned pop-star Taylor Swift dethroned Katy Perry to take the top spot this year with an earning of $185 million, mostly generated from her “Reputation Stadium Tour” and her latest album “Lover”
