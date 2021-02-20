Forget rings, here are the most trolled NBA players on Twitter

Being rich and famous isn’t all it’s

cracked up to be, and these basketball players are proof of that.

If you’ve ever wondered which of our favourite NBA stars are the most trolled online, look no further than those at the very top of the game, they are the most visible after all.

Data compiled by topratedcasinos.co.uk, was able to help in crowning the pro athlete who bodied the most on Twitter, by looking at tweets sent to players across the league between October 2020 and January 2021.

The roughly 3,000 tweets were then assessed for positive, negative and neutral words to determine the platform’s unfortunate punching bag.

The results won’t likely come as a surprise to anyone, btw.

The top spot was taken by the Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, who has really been a polarising figure for fans; you either love him or troll him, there’s no grey area. The study revealed that 27.9 per cent of tweets directed at the guard and former MVP are negative. Yikes!

In second place is Russell Westbrook of Washington, who finds 24.6 per cent directed at him being negative.

The top five is rounded out by Joel Embiid (22.3%), LeBron James (22.1%) and Kevin Durant (21.7%).

On the bright side, Curry and James are also among the athletes with the most positive tweets at 47.5 per cent and 46.7 per cent respectively, good enough for second and third. First place goes to the Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who has a 53.3 per cent favourability rating, at least when it comes to tweets directed at him.