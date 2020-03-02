Forget soca! Dancehall Road March set for July

Dancehall will be adding a new event to their summer calendar with the introduction of a Dancehall Road March.

The inaugural Dancehall Road March, which will see patrons decked out in a variety of dancehall themed outfits, will be staged on July 5.

The Road March which is being organized by Carlene Smith, popularly known as ‘Dancehall Queen Carlene’ and Whirlwind Entertainment International recently had a launch party in Kingston at the House of Dancehall.

The launch party saw several local dancehall queens and other dancers come out to promote and support the event and also to display dancehall outfits that patrons can buy for the Road March.

View this post on Instagram Rudebwoy segment at the launch of #DancehallRoadMarch coming July 5th courtesy of @dancehallqueencarlene and @houseofdancehallA post shared by Sanjayisthename (@sanjayisthename) on Feb 27, 2020 at 10:11pm PST

While the concept of a Road March borrows on the popular soca event, the Dancehall Road March will strictly feature music in the genre and is being deliberately staged outside of Carnival season which is in February in Trinidad and April in Jamaica.