Former Miss Universe Jamaica Davina Bennett rocks edgy, shorter cut

If

you have been wondering what Miss Jamaica Universe 2017, Davina Bennett is up

to these days, the beauty queen is up and running and living her best life.

View this post on Instagram Antiparos? This island is less than one nautical mile from my last destination (Paros) and the economy is based on tourism, fishing, and farming. It is known for its white houses, cobbled streets and the flowers that thrive in the yards of the houses. Clean water and a peaceful environment is definitely a win here! I would definitely say to add this next exotic island on your bucket list, it's just too beautiful to pass up!??‍ P.S. I wish, I wish, I wish, I was this was this dark!??? #antiparos #beachbum #melaninoverload #travel #naturalhairstyles #curlsallsummer #redhair #orange #beautifulspots #turquoisewaters #exoticisland #beach #summer #vacation #blue #blueeverythaang #yatch #marinelife #swipeleftA post shared by DAVINA BENNETT (@davinabennett) on Jul 26, 2019 at 2:45pm PDT

Still natural-haired, the melanin beauty recently swapped her bodacious trademark afro for a shorter cropped Grace Jones-like cut and has settled in Greece.

Earlier this year “Lady Gorgeous” announced that she would be venturing into the business side of the fashion industry, with the establishment of her modelling agency, A Model Management SA, in Europe.

After shedding much of her voluminous hair, the 23-year-old model took time out to celebrate what she described as her “Signature afro” and the “impact it created, the demographics it reached, the difference it made, the meaning, and the love of the afro hair”. She thanked her supporters for their outpouring love of the afro but noted that “now it’s less hair and more face.”

“Celebrated by people of different races, nationality, ethnicity and backgrounds, it was universally loved. It paved the way for many changes to pageants worldwide, placed a different perspective on a beauty queen, an inspiration to many girls across the world, made me recognizable almost anywhere, paid me big bucks and made my country proud,” she said with pride.

Still basking in her new short hairstyle, Davina seemed extremely pleased about the unwavering support from her fans, whom she said appreciated the fact that she was much more than her hair.

View this post on Instagram #TBT To my Signature #afro, a few highlights of the inspiration, the impact it created, the demographics it reach, the difference it made, the meaning, and the love of the afro hair. Celebrated by people of different races, nationality, ethnicity & background. It was universally loved. It paved the way for many changes to pageants worldwide, placed a different perspective on a beauty queen, an inspiration to many girls across the world, made me recognizable almost anywhere, paid me big bucks and made my country proud. Thanks for the out pouring love of the afro?, now it's LESS HAIR AND MORE FACE BECAUSE MY HAIR DOESN'T DEFINE ME, I AM MUCH MORE THAN JUST MY HAIR. #thebigafroisgone #shorthair #liberated #tbt #afrodays #babyhairs #changeishere #afroappreciationpostA post shared by DAVINA BENNETT (@davinabennett) on Apr 25, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

“I have come to the realization, the shorter the hair, the harder they stare. Thanks for all the love you all have shown me without even seeing the full look, it is much appreciated and I truly feel loved!” she said.