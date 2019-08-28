Former Miss Universe Jamaica Davina Bennett rocks edgy, shorter cut

Former Miss Universe Jamaica Davina Bennett rocks edgy, shorter cutWednesday, August 28, 2019
you have been wondering what Miss Jamaica Universe 2017, Davina Bennett is up
to these days, the beauty queen is up and running and living her best life.
Still natural-haired, the melanin beauty recently swapped her bodacious trademark afro for a shorter cropped Grace Jones-like cut and has settled in Greece.
Earlier this year “Lady Gorgeous” announced that she would be venturing into the business side of the fashion industry, with the establishment of her modelling agency, A Model Management SA, in Europe.
After shedding much of her voluminous hair, the 23-year-old model took time out to celebrate what she described as her “Signature afro” and the “impact it created, the demographics it reached, the difference it made, the meaning, and the love of the afro hair”. She thanked her supporters for their outpouring love of the afro but noted that “now it’s less hair and more face.”
“Celebrated by people of different races, nationality, ethnicity and backgrounds, it was universally loved. It paved the way for many changes to pageants worldwide, placed a different perspective on a beauty queen, an inspiration to many girls across the world, made me recognizable almost anywhere, paid me big bucks and made my country proud,” she said with pride.
Still basking in her new short hairstyle, Davina seemed extremely pleased about the unwavering support from her fans, whom she said appreciated the fact that she was much more than her hair.
“I have come to the realization, the shorter the hair, the harder they stare. Thanks for all the love you all have shown me without even seeing the full look, it is much appreciated and I truly feel loved!” she said.
