Former police officer in George Floyd death gets upgraded charges; other officers charged

Former police officer in George Floyd death gets upgraded charges; other officers chargedWednesday, June 03, 2020
The former Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd will have his charges upgraded to second-degree murder while the other three officers on the scene will be charged with aiding and abetting.
Derek Chauvin was arrested last Friday and initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter after video of him with his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 went viral.
The Star Tribune reports that the decision was made by Attorney General Keith Ellison who took over the case on Sunday.
The other officers – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas lane were not previously charged in relation to the incident.
The family’s attorney, in a tweet today, said, “This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified that @AGEllison took decisive action, arresting & charging ALL the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd’s death & upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder. #JusticeForGeorge”
There have been protests across the United States as people demand justice for Floyd’s death.
