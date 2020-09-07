Former Temptations lead singer dies from COVID-19

COVID-19

continues to claim lives, and former Temptations lead singer, Bruce Williamson

Jr, is one of the latest victims.

Bruce died at his Las Vegas home on Sunday night. He was 50 years old.

The singer’s son made a tribute to his dad following his passing.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now. I love you Daddy. Thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are. I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON,” he wrote.

Bruce was not an original member of The Temptations that ruled the 60s and 70s with songs like My Girl and Just My Imagination. However, he was the lead singer of the group from 2006 to 2015.