Frank Lampard fired as Chelsea manager

Former English footballer Frank Lampard is

no longer the manager of Chelsea.

Lampard, 42, was selected as the club’s manager in July 2019, but has seen the team’s current season falter as they rank ninth in the English Premier League.

The club announced the news today following Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round yesterday.

In a statement, owner Roman Abramovich said, “This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.”

Lampard won three EPL titles during his 13-year stint as a player for Chelsea before departing in 2014.