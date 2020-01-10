Frank Ocean the New Face of Prada

Frank Ocean’s social battery seems to be fully charged because first

We’ve only seen him in a Calvin Klein ad back in 2016, not to mention Frank rarely does interviews and shoots. So this is quite the surprise that he’s the new face of Prada’s campaign.

In Prada’s Spring/ Summer men’s 2020 collection video, Frank plays with Prada’s acronym with efforts of reinventing conventional identity.This is not the first time the singer has collaborated with the Italian brand, as last year he wore a Prada hoodie to the Met Gala.

Fans are hoping that Frank’s recent activities will also include new music because it’s been a while.