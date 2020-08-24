Fraser-Pryce lowers 100m world lead; Olympic 400mh champ Melaine Walker makes surprise appearance

Two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann

Fraser-Pryce continues her fine vein of form when she lowered the event’s world’s

best on Saturday, August 22.

Fraser-Pryce had one of her usual bullet starts when she ran 10.86 seconds to lower her own previous world lead of 10.87 seconds at the Velocity Fest meet in Kingston, Jamaica.

She defeated sprint hurdler Megan Tapper (11.82 seconds) and Melaine Walker (12.85 seconds) to take Heat 1 of the event.

Walker’s presence in the event was a surprise for many athletics fans who have heard little of the 2008 Olympics and 2009 World champion since 2017 when she made a starling return to the MVP Track Club after a public split with coach Stephen Francis. It’s not yet clear if the Walker has made the move to the short sprint or if she is using it as conditioning for the sprint hurdles, which she has long wanted to pursue professionally.

The second heat was won by 2016 double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who clocked 10.92 seconds to beat teammate Srabani Nanda (11.60 seconds). Bahamian Anthonique Strachan did not finish.

Fraser-Pryce, who is a four-time World champion in the event, has said she will continue to the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next year, and hopefully, the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon the following year.