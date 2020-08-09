Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 10.87 seconds in 100m

Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 10.87 seconds in 100mSunday, August 09, 2020
|
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continues to display her fine form clocking 10.87 seconds in the 100m at the fourth Velocity Fest in Kingston, Jamaica yesterday.
Countrywoman Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic sprint double champion, was second in the overall event with a time of 10.88 seconds in winning the third section of the event.
Fraser-Pryce, the reigning World champion won the second section, beating out Sashalee Forbes (11.20 seconds) and Kasheika Cameron (11.56 seconds) to top her field.
Thompson-Herah outclassed her section beating Natasha Morrison (11.25 seconds) into second place while Bahamian Anthonique Strachan (11.46 seconds) to the third spot.
Fraser-Pryce’s performance puts her at the top of this season’s outdoor performance list, according to World Athletics with Thompson-Herah’s time placing her second in the world. So far, the top three performances this season have come from the Caribbean as Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo has the third best time with 10.98 seconds, run in Florida on July 24.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy