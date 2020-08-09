Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 10.87 seconds in 100m

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continues to display her fine form clocking 10.87 seconds in the 100m at the fourth Velocity Fest in Kingston, Jamaica yesterday.

Countrywoman Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic sprint double champion, was second in the overall event with a time of 10.88 seconds in winning the third section of the event.

Fraser-Pryce, the reigning World champion won the second section, beating out Sashalee Forbes (11.20 seconds) and Kasheika Cameron (11.56 seconds) to top her field.

Thompson-Herah outclassed her section beating Natasha Morrison (11.25 seconds) into second place while Bahamian Anthonique Strachan (11.46 seconds) to the third spot.

Fraser-Pryce’s performance puts her at the top of this season’s outdoor performance list, according to World Athletics with Thompson-Herah’s time placing her second in the world. So far, the top three performances this season have come from the Caribbean as Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo has the third best time with 10.98 seconds, run in Florida on July 24.