Fraser-Pryce targets 10.5 seconds over 100m next season

It’s no secret that Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is fast, and wants to go even faster before ending her glittering career.

The two-time Olympic 100m champion recently spoke with the Olympic Channel to discuss being considered the greatest female sprinter of all-time and remaining career goals.

The ‘Mommy Rocket’ says she still hopes to better her personal best of 10.70 seconds in the 100m. “There is still this ‘breaking that 10.70 barrier’. It’s been a big challenge for me and that’s one thing. That’s the goal. That’s the goal for next year,” Fraser-Pryce said.

“Yes, I want to stand on top of the [Olympic] podium for sure. But I think also, if I can run fast and do it, then yeah! I really want to run 10.6 or even 10.5 And I want to break the 22-second barrier for the 200m and run 21.”

The five-time world champion also had a lot to say about being called the greatest female sprinter ever.

“I’ve heard it and seen persons speak about me being the greatest and I’m like “Wow, you know. It would be an honour, of course, to have your name mentioned in those kind of conversations.”

She said her performances on the world stage were never something she anticipated.

“I never even knew I would be here, winning these races and doing what I love. I never knew that this was going to happen… I’m humbled at the suggestion and also excited for the next generation of young athletes, young female athletes to come and understand that, listen, you too can be one of the greatest athletes in the world.”