Frassdon upbeat about ‘Bugs Bunny’

Dancehall artiste

Frassdon is upbeat about his latest single, Bugs Bunny. The entertainer released

the song that he produced on his Studio Yard Music label in April. Since then

it has enjoyed a fair amount of airplay both in Jamaica and abroad. He released

an accompanying music video in June.

“This song is dedicated to all the real men who stand up for what they believe in,” said the artiste, whose real name is Ted Sylvester Hastings.

“In life, you have to stand up and be a real man. You must not support the things that you know are wrong. Some people will do anything for people to like them.”

Frassdon, who has also released songs like Structure, Want My Money, Skeem Turn Ova and Action, is also promoting a single called Untold Stories that features the vocals of Ricky Teetz.

“I have to give Ricky Teetz a big shout out for doing this collab with me. It’s a wicked track,” said the entertainer, who grew up in Rose Heights, Montego Bay.

Frassdon is also working on several new projects, including an EP that he expects to release later this year.

— Written by Chase