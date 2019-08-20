Frassdon upbeat about ‘Bugs Bunny’Tuesday, August 20, 2019
|
Dancehall artiste
Frassdon is upbeat about his latest single, Bugs Bunny. The entertainer released
the song that he produced on his Studio Yard Music label in April. Since then
it has enjoyed a fair amount of airplay both in Jamaica and abroad. He released
an accompanying music video in June.
“This song is dedicated to all the real men who stand up for what they believe in,” said the artiste, whose real name is Ted Sylvester Hastings.
“In life, you have to stand up and be a real man. You must not support the things that you know are wrong. Some people will do anything for people to like them.”
Frassdon, who has also released songs like Structure, Want My Money, Skeem Turn Ova and Action, is also promoting a single called Untold Stories that features the vocals of Ricky Teetz.
“I have to give Ricky Teetz a big shout out for doing this collab with me. It’s a wicked track,” said the entertainer, who grew up in Rose Heights, Montego Bay.
Frassdon is also working on several new projects, including an EP that he expects to release later this year.
— Written by Chase
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy