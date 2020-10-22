‘Free the sheeple’: Tanya Stephens comes to Buju Banton’s defence

A day after Buju Banton received flak for declaring he would

Stephens made a post to Instagram earlier today which said “Buju say enable the masses to earn and oonu vex. Politician ACTUALLY open the country fi election and out deh a campaign oonu good though…”

Additionally, the It’s A Pity singer said resistance to thoughts such as Banton’s, which are different from what people have been “force fed” will come from those who need it most.

View this post on Instagram When you're willing to think outside of the narrative you've been force fed the most resistance will come from those who NEED those thoughts the most. Buju say free the people (sheeple) but I'm reminding myself I eat lamb.A post shared by Tanya Stephens (@iamtanyastephens) on Oct 22, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

She said, “When you’re willing to think outside of the narrative you’ve been force fed, the most resistance will come from those who NEED those thoughts the most. Buju say free the people (sheeple) but I’m reminding myself I eat lamb.”

One user said replied that she agreed with Banton’s comments on the economy, but that “when you use them both in the same context and speak of who fi dead, dead….the statement sounds irresponsible and someone in a position of influence on a society with such rampant indiscipline, insensitivity, and inconsiderate behaviours….sorry @iamtanyastephens but that spells a recipe for disaster.”

Another shared, “Then is message was conflated..he said open for the economy so ppl can make make money..then he said man neva mek fi wear mask…open + no masks = who fi dead ago dead…how about open safely…. open + mask = chance to survive and not kill people with pre existing conditions.

However, one seemed to agree with Banton’s statement in full, stating “That’s what most of them don’t get out of the post all them get is the man seh dont wear mask.. and don’t realise the mask is just another for of Control over society.. it’s just the start we all need to be prepared for what’s next to come . I believe the entire thing is just a smoke screen for something bigger.”

Following Banton’s posts yesterday, his daughters Abihail and Jodian Myrie quickly distanced themselves from his comments, encouraging people to wear masks and take precautions against the coronavirus which has infected more than 8,600 Jamaicans.