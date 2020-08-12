‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot in the works

Now this is a story, we like to tell!

BUZZ fam, Will Smith will be producing a remake of the beloved ’90s comedy ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’. He will be teaming up with Morgan Cooper, who describes himself as a ‘super fan’ of Fresh Prince, and who produced a viral four-minute trailer which reimagined the ’90s comedy as a gritty, contemporary drama.

According to the Hollywood Reporter sources, the remake has been in the works for over a year now.

‘Bel-Air’ will provide a “dramatic take” on the TV show and will “dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a black man in America today.”

The reboot is reportedly being offered to streaming services including NBC’s Peacock, Netflix, and HBO Max. HBO Max is the current streaming home for the original series.