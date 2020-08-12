‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot in the works

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot in the worksWednesday, August 12, 2020
|
Now this is a story, we like to tell!
BUZZ fam, Will Smith will be producing a remake of the beloved ’90s comedy ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’. He will be teaming up with Morgan Cooper, who describes himself as a ‘super fan’ of Fresh Prince, and who produced a viral four-minute trailer which reimagined the ’90s comedy as a gritty, contemporary drama.
According to the Hollywood Reporter sources, the remake has been in the works for over a year now.
‘Bel-Air’ will provide a “dramatic take” on the TV show and will “dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases of what it means to be a black man in America today.”
The reboot is reportedly being offered to streaming services including NBC’s Peacock, Netflix, and HBO Max. HBO Max is the current streaming home for the original series.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy