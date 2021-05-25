From ‘Hold Yuh’ to gospel, Jamaican producer Jon FX says he isn’t new to worship music

Hold Yuh by Gyptian, Cute Rider by Vybz Kartel and Sizzla’s Billboard-charting album I’m Yours are just some of the hits that Jamaica-born producer John ‘Jon FX’ Crawford has among his impressive musical credentials.

However, recently Jon FX has been making waves in the gospel music genre.

Jon FX recently ventured into the gospel arena having produced Another Level (remix) by Christian-reggae fusion singer Renwick Duesbury.

The song entered Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart at number six.

“Doing gospel music isn’t really new for me. I always did Christian/Gospel/Worship music. It’s just that they haven’t been released,” Jon FX explained.

“Working with Renwick was a good energy overall. Clean promising outlook on life,” he added.

FX further shared that in working on the track he tried to utilize a “happy beat” as he felt that worship music needed to feel happy like some secular music.

The producer also shared that he met Renwick through his mother who attends church with the singer’s mother.

Their friendship led to the collaboration which was released by Renwick’s Living On Purpose Records label.

