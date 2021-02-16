From mechanic to producer: Droptop talks changing gears to music

How does one go from being a mechanic to a music producer?

Rowan Melhado, better known as Droptop, acknowledged that while the transition may seem strange, it was as easy as changing gears.

Originally from Spanish Town, St Catherine, Droptop never thought of himself as a career producer as he started out as an auto mechanic in Jamaica. This trade took him to the UK where he now owns an auto repair company in Birmingham. Droptop later opened a Clarks shoe store and was focused on promoting his Swag Shop in Kingston, Jamaica when he worked to produce the Drop Dem riddim.

The Drop Dem riddim featured artistes such as Sikka Rymes, Popcaan, Chronic Law and Vybz Kartel with his mega hit Day Rave.

The success of the singles produced from the riddim project rekindled a childhood interest and the UK-based businessman soon changed gears and launched a music label in 2020. “I grew up listening to lots of talented artistes in the music industry and even developed friendships with a few of them, but I never really thought of myself as a producer until the Drop Dem Riddim became a hit. This confirmed that I really had an ear for hit records so now I’m releasing many more singles and we aren’t slowing down anytime soon,’ Droptop explained. Last year the label released trending singles with Vybz Kartel, Chronic Law, Popcaan, Daddy1, RDX, Quada, Tommy Lee, Dexta Daps among others. The label also signed the first artiste under a management deal with Magnum Kings and Queens’s contestant Candy Price. “I’m a lover of dancehall and reggae music and right now I believe the females in dancehall need the strength. I’m investing in our culture with the talented young female Candy Price, so far we have recorded a few singles and building her catalogue,” Droptop added With the shutdown of entertainment still in effect in Jamaica, Droptop believes music isn’t getting its full opportunity however, the producer still believes in making quality music for dancehall fans worldwide to experience. The slowdown caused by the pandemic has not deterred him and the efforts made by his label, which have since the start of the year released a slew of singles, including Relevant by Popcaan, Big Up Yuh Self by Squash as well as the official video for Pop Style by Vybz Kartel. Droptop says he’s got plenty more dancehall singles to release as he is currently working with trending talent TJ on a single called Water Truck as well as an all-female riddim project that will feature Shenseea, Shameil Muir, Yanique ‘Curvy Diva’, Candy Price and others.