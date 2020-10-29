From OnlyFans to music fans: D’Angel drops new music video tomorrow

D’Angel will release the music video for her single Tears of Joy tomorrow, October 30.

That’s right, for anyone who thought the former model was turning away from music to focus on OnlyFans, y’all have to think again.

The artiste, born Michelle Downer, shared to Instagram, “Regardless of the challenges I’ve never felt like giving up it’s always a motivation to keep going not only for me but for my son, family and my Angels who believed in me from day 1.

“The talent God gives me is not to show off or hype on anyone but to use it for a greater good…. Sometimes things may seem like it’s not going right but my God never makes a mistake my life is a testimonial to many that no matter what you’re going through “Never Giveup” because the minute you do is when you “Fail” when is your time no one can stop you…”

The Stronger artiste continued that she lives by faith, saying only God knows how she manages most days. “Mi a really one real Angel fi true pon earth” cause I couldn’t be a normal person and overcome soooooo much mi affi born diffrent and special.”

Tears Of Joy will premiere on D’Angel’s VEVO channel tomorrow at 3:00 pm.