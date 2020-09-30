From Rags To Riches: Teejay trending on YouTube

Almost a

week after releasing the music video for From Rags To Riches, dancehall

artiste Teejay is trending on YouTube.

Teejay released the visuals for the track on September 24, and it has already received more than 630,000 views on the video-sharing platform.

It is now the number two trending song in Jamaica.

Since being released, the Damage Musiq-produced track has been getting good reception from listeners.

â€œThis song help me in my hardest times and still is. Teejay, I rate u Ÿ’¯Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ love from trini,â€ one person said.

Another added: â€œWish mi could a like this a million timesâ€¦â€¦ trust mi one of few Jamaican artiste that I love not rate eno loveâ€¦. @teejay I can sit listen and relate to your music and it have a nice smooth melody to itâ€¦. continue same way love it.â€

Meanwhile, Mood, a track Teejay did with Ishawna, is now the number 27 trending song in Jamaica.

In addition, the Uptop Boss has other recent releases like Henny & Big Spliff, Who You and Climb On It.