From the track to the studio: JayBlem drops his first EP

Jahiem Cox is known for his abilities on the track, taking home a bronze medal in the triple jump at the ISSA Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls Championships, later going on to earn a gold in the 4×100 relay at the Gibson Relays in 2020.

However Cox says he’s giving the track a break to pursue his music career, dropping his first EP entitled ‘Most Reputable’ on July 31.

Cox, who goes by the moniker JayBlem, has his eyes set on achieving more gold plaques as a musician than he did as a track star during his time at Kingston College.

In a bid to achieve such a goal, he recently released his first EP but says that he also has a mixtape in the works.

According to Cox, having come from a family with a rich musical background, the decision to transition into music was a natural one.

Cox shared that he is hopeful that his body of work will appeal to all demographics, noting that he selected a broad range of songs to not only show off his talent but to appeal to a broad fan base.

“I specifically put together a discography of singles that appeal to every kind of demographic. I have songs for my ladies, for the gangsters and music that will definitely motivate you to make money,” said Cox.

“With the EP being so relatable, it has already begun making an impression both locally and internationally and it’s a fulfilling feeling to see how many people the music is reaching and impacting. Pop It Off and Account have been racking up thousands of streams so I decided to appease the fans and release the visuals behind My Eyes Only and it began trending immediately after its upload and I am thankful for everyone who continues to support my journey,” he added.

The eleven track EP titled, ‘Most Reputable’, includes popular singles such as; ‘Pop It Off’, ”Account’ and his most recent hit, ‘My Eyes Only’ which features Rytikal.

Also featured on the EP are; ‘Shake’, ‘Badness Yuh Love’,’Gun Man’, ‘Never Get’, ‘Hold Me’, ‘Sin Fi Kill’, ‘Cause’, ‘My Time’ and the title track, ‘Most Reputable’.